SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChatFunnels, the leading conversational marketing platform, announced that they will be hosting the first-ever Account-Based Engagement Summit on August 11th, 2021. The Summit will be a one-day virtual event with 30+ of the leading sales, marketing, and revenue leaders discussing an essential cutting-edge strategy: account-based engagement.
To stay competitive, sales and marketing professionals must embrace the proven strategy of account-based engagement, and this summit will facilitate just that. They will learn the overarching strategy of ABE from industry leaders such as Jon Miller and Latané Conant, as well as details and best practices.
The Summit will follow the full-funnel, with three tracks: ABE Optimization, ABE for Sales, and ABE for Marketing. Each track features industry experts who will share their perspectives on ABE.
The following speakers are among those who will be featured at the Summit:
Jon Miller, CMO, Demandbase
Rick Tolman, VP Digital Demand Gen, Salesforce
Latane Conant, CMO, 6sense
Udi Ledergor, CMO, Gong
Mark Maughan, VP Business Operations & Analytics, Domo
Kate Adams, Senior VP Marketing, Validity
Megan Heurer, Managing Director, Winning by Design
The Account-Based Engagement Awards will be announced at the event. These awards recognize exceptional industry leaders who are bringing their companies forward with ABE implementation, and are crowd-nominated and voted.
Details and complimentary registration can be found at ABEsummit.com. Registration is free, and on-demand viewing after the Summit will be available to event registrants.
About ChatFunnels
ChatFunnels is a conversational marketing platform designed to optimize your sales and marketing funnel. Account-based engagement features allow you to identify, target, and engage accounts. Through optimized bots and live chat, ChatFunnels helps your marketing and sales teams engage with and convert traffic that is on your website. ChatFunnels is used by leading brands such as Domo, Ivanti, Pantheon, Nomi Health, Archive360, and QuickBase.
Media Contact
Tanner Sundwall, ChatFunnels, +1 (801) 702-7828, marketing@chatfunnels.com
SOURCE ChatFunnels