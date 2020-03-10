SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JMH Premium (http://www.jmhpremium.com), the proud maker of Chef Myron's Premium Asian Sauces, is pleased to announce that it's full line of ready-to-use sauces is available on the Dot Expressway for distributors and customers. This enhanced distribution option will serve distributors and customers throughout North America.
"We are very excited to add our Chef Myron's incredible sauce options to the Dot Foods Expressway", said Carlos Perdomo, Sr. Account Manager with JMH Premium. "This adds a great level of convenience and premium service to our food service and casino customers, and grows our full product offering through Dot Foods."
Chef Myron's line includes fifteen unique sauces, including flavors like teriyaki, ponzu, sweet chili, Szechuan, shiitake, sweet & sour and Thai red curry. The offering also includes a premium shoyu and rice wine vinegar. Chefs can serve their customers well with these high quality, gluten free products, many of which contain Kosher certifications and are available in easy-pour jugs or pouches. See all of the options on the DotExpressway at http://bit.ly/2ImadDw.
JMH Premium also offers product information and finished dish ideas for restaurants, food service organizations and its casino market in its newly published Chef Myron's Product Share Guide. It is available for digital view at http://bit.ly/2TuTnZr.
About JMH Premium
JMH Premium® was acquired by Southeastern Mills located in Rome, Georgia on December 11, 2019. JMH Premium provides Flavor Solutions created by Chefs, Culinary Experts and Food Scientists to Food Service, Industrial Manufacturers and Casinos throughout North America. These products are selected by Chefs and Product Development Experts, Restaurants, Hotels, Casinos, Hospitals and Industrial Food Manufacturers to meet their Flavor needs. JMH Premium supports its customers in every phase of development from ideation, recipe development, ingredient sourcing, production of samples and tastings, and providing finished products that create great cuisine.
About Southeastern Mills
Southeastern Mills is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Founded in 1941, the company's core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredient systems used to deliver superior flavor. Southeastern Mills is an ingredient supplier to foodservice, manufacturers and restaurants. The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch™ and Better Than Gravy®. Southeastern Mills operates three manufacturing facilities located in Rome, Georgia and New Iberia, Louisiana. To learn more, visit www.sem-pro.com.
Learn more at www.jmhpremium.com.
