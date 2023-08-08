For 16 years, the largest Asian dining concept and their nonprofit partner have joined together to change kids' health to change the future
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Panda Express are celebrating the anniversary of a partnership that has raised more than $150 million for member children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada since 2007.
Panda Cares®, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, will commemorate the day by celebrating Panda Cares Day® on August 8, 2023. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals will receive 25% of net sales from online orders on that day via the Panda Express website and the Panda Express app with the code "PCD2023" at checkout*.
"Corporate partners are the engine that has driven Children's Miracle Network Hospitals' success in raising more than $8.5 billion throughout our 40 years of dedication," said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Our 16-year partnership with Panda Express has allowed our member hospitals to provide holistic care for children, that addresses their mental, emotional, physical and spiritual needs, and advances our mission of changing kids' lives to change the future."
"We're thrilled to celebrate Panda Cares Day with our longtime partners Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and humbled to have the community come together to further our mission of inspiring better lives on this special day," said Dr. Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. "Children are our future, and we hope that through this partnership and the Panda Cares Centers of Hope, we give children the strength to thrive and fulfill their highest possibilities."
Panda Express guests are invited to donate all year round by rounding at the register, during checkout on online orders, or through in-store donation boxes. Additionally, honoring the company's dedication to giving time and resources to their communities, Panda Express associates support Children Miracle Network Hospitals across the country and enthusiastically raised more than $507,600 in the latest campaign in March.
Panda Cares donations through the years have led to the establishment of Panda Cares Centers of Hope (PCCOH) at many member Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across the nation. These centers are special spaces, providing a safe and comforting environment where kids can have a variety of resources that empowers them with the joys of being a kid. Programs and services offered through the centers inspire hope and promote healing by addressing a child's entire well-being, including their mental, emotional, physical and spiritual needs. They help give patients and their families courage and strength, while serving as a haven for them to escape the stress of medical care and treatment.
Panda Cares Centers of Hope programs are designed to address the following needs of children:
Mental health and development: Quiet, comforting spaces that are dedicated to reading, learning and growing can give kids and families the ability to continue their curriculum or spend time together. These spaces can be found at some member hospitals, including a library at Children's National in Washington, D.C.
Emotional well-being: Wellness programs including art, pet and music therapy can reduce stress and build resilience and emotional strength for patients and families. These PCCOH programs can be found at some member hospitals including a dedicated child life space for patients and siblings, like the one at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX.
Physical development: Physical, occupational and recreational therapies can improve motor skills and advance recovery for patients and families. These PCCOH programs can be found at some member hospitals, including Children's Health in Dallas, TX.
Spiritual support: Pastoral care, meditation, and counseling services can provide additional support to patients and families. These PCCOH programs can be found at some member hospitals, including a spiritual care center at Children's Hospital of Orange County in Orange, CA.
"All of these programs address needs that are essential to a child's full well-being and are largely supported by philanthropic funding," said Nestel. "Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and our corporate partners like Panda Express are here to ensure that kids get all of the care they require to achieve their full potential."
For more information on Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, go to cmnhospitals.org. To learn more about the Panda Cares Center of Hope visit pandacares.org.
*50% of pre-tax event sales will be donated equally to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other charitable partners. Applicable for purchase on Pandaexpress.com or Panda Express Mobile App only on 8/8/23. Visit pandaex.press/PCD2023 for more details.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals supporting the health of 12 million kids annually across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.
About Panda Express®:
On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express®, the largest Asian dining concept in the US. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,500 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 12 international countries.
Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $329 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 15 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit PandaExpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
