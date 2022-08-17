Fundraising campaign raises millions for local member hospitals of CMN Hospitals
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's power in numbers – from beating cardiac ailments to getting marbles out of ears, children's hospitals are on the frontlines of treating kids' most urgent needs. For 35 years, Walmart and Sam's Club have partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) to do more together.
By rallying associates in stores and clubs across the country, Walmart and Sam's Club continues to join forces with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals on a mission to help kids grow up healthier, stronger, and ready for tomorrow. Through the annual Help Kids Live Better campaign, over $1 billion has been raised over the lifetime of the partnership, with more than $33 million raised during this year's campaign alone.
"A 35-year partnership is quite rare and special," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "We're thrilled to be celebrating this significant milestone with Walmart and Sam's Club, and even more importantly, the shared values that bring us together, engaging communities to transform children's healthcare and ensure healthy tomorrows."
Funds raised go to local member hospitals to help provide the best care possible. Whether that means providing care to children without insurance, investing in research, or offering patient services that comfort families and provide peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives.
For many Walmart and Sam's Club associates, the fundraising they do for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is personal. Associates like Donyetta P. from Flint, MI, whose twin boys were born prematurely at 26 weeks. Ezequiel (Zeek) and LaVentez (Tez) were both just over two pounds at birth, spending the first week of life on a ventilator and the next several months in the NICU at Hurley Children's Hospital.
Before experiencing her local children's hospital, Donyetta didn't know much about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. She was so thankful for the care her twin boys received; she became very involved with the CMN Hospitals campaign at her location. Donyetta feels strongly about giving back and paying it forward, she knows first-hand how the funds raised in stores and clubs changes lives. Zeek and Tez are now happy, healthy, typical nine-year-olds. They've been given the opportunity to reach their full potential due to the care they received in those first few uncertain months of life
"For 35 years now, Walmart and Sam's Club associates have come together to support their local CMN Hospitals," said Glenda Fleming Willis, senior vice president of Walmart operations and board member of CMN Hospitals. "The relationship between our stores and clubs and their local children's hospital is what makes this campaign so special. Each year I'm touched by the effort our associates bring to help raise funds for families in need."
And we've set our sights on doing more together. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals along with Walmart and Sam's Club recognize that our collective future hinges on the capacity of children and their wellbeing. Together, we see what the future can be and will help ensure it becomes a reality.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.