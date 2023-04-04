Funds support 170 member hospitals of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the 12 million kids treated annually
SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hundreds of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals partners and supporters are gathering at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida, April 4-7, to celebrate the network's 40th anniversary and the more than $8 billion it's raised for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada since 1983.
Children's Hospitals Week, presented by Ace Hardware, will introduce 10 pediatric patients, referred to by the network as champions, from the U.S. and 12 from Canada. These champions advocate for funding to change kids' health and share, through first-hand experiences, just how vital local, unrestricted fundraising is for member hospitals of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to meet the needs of their communities.
Co-founders Marie Osmond, John Schneider, Mick Shannon, Joe Lake, and singer/songwriter Andy Grammer are a few of many attendees this week, along with hundreds of representatives from local member hospitals, corporate fundraising and media partners, and sponsors. In addition, gamers from across the country will compete to raise funds for their local member children's hospital during the 9th annual Extra Life United gaming tournament.
"As we recognize the people and partners who have contributed to our success over the past 40 years, we'll also be empowering them to take new, innovative approaches to reach more people and raise even more money to meet the health needs of kids today and challenges of tomorrow," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
For 40 years, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has strived to change kids' health to change the future. Since its inception in 1983, the organization has raised over $8 billion to provide funding that has helped hundreds of millions of children get the care they need from 170 member children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. The nonprofit's footprint has grown from 22 children's hospitals in 15 U.S. states to 170 children's hospitals that care for more than 12 million kids annually.
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals started as a telethon, entertaining people while giving them an easy way to support the cause of kids' health. That same spirit continues to inspire fundraising efforts today. Fundraising opportunities have evolved and are now unique to the passions of shoppers, students, gamers, golfers, families, and more.
"We remain unconditionally committed to our mission of changing kids' health to change the future," said Nestel, who's been part of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in various roles for 34 years. "When we change the health of even one child, we create a ripple effect that benefits communities of people for years to come."
Nestel adds that this mission is more critical than ever because of the challenges facing children's hospitals. "The health needs of children continue to grow and change - and we've lost some ground because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects," said Nestel.
Children's Hospitals Week is presented by Ace Hardware and supported by these generous partners: Marriott International, Inc., Panda Restaurant Group, Inc., 7-Eleven, Inc., Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Love's Travel Stops, The Brick, Air Canada Foundation, and Knight-Swift Transportation. For more information on Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and how to support the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital in your area, go to cmnhospitals.org.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals supporting the health of 12 million kids annually across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.
