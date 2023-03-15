Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Kaitlyn Lavery Schenk is an Emergency Department Child Life Specialist at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio

SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of her dedication to change kids' health for patients in Texas, Kaitlyn Lavery Schenk is being recognized by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and national corporate partner Ace Hardware with the 2023 Child Life Specialist of the Year award. This recognition is part of the celebration of Child Life Month in March.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.