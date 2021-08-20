SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks a historical day at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals as the nonprofit launches its first-ever Direct Response Television (DRTV) campaign. Airing on national broadcast and cable outlets, the campaign will run mid-August through early November.
Driven by data, research and dedication to progression, CMN Hospitals deemed DRTV as an authentic next step for the organization. While it isn't the only marketing mechanism utilized by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, it is anticipated to be a key contributor to a rise in fundraising and awareness alike.
"DRTV is a natural evolution for our organization to broaden awareness and amplify the urgency," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Giving is personal and more fun when we [nonprofits] provide easy ways for people to come together around moments that drive passion and purpose. This campaign does just that by giving everyone the opportunity to make a difference."
Unexpectedly, the campaign is on the heels of an uptick in positive child COVID cases, which directly affects the organization's network hospitals. Children's hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations, but they can't do it alone.
"We're already seeing the stresses placed on children's hospitals given the pandemic, and right now, they need our help more than ever," added Nestel.
CMN Hospitals is a 501c-3 nonprofit dedicated to protecting kids' health by raising unrestricted funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. The organization was founded in 1983 as a telethon. Since then, it has evolved into a leading organization with award-winning fundraising programs, tenured corporate partners and passionate donors who've raised more than $7B.
