LEHI, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has revealed the keynote speakers for its third and final 2021 installment of Business Growth Summit. Chip and Joanna Gaines, hosts of the record-setting series Fixer Upper and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Co-Chief Creative Officers of Magnolia Network and Co-Founders of Magnolia, a Waco, Texas-based home and lifestyle brand, will give their advice to small business owners on how they built a multi-million-dollar empire for the September 15 virtual event.
The Fall installment of Business Growth Summit is titled Retain, and will focus on how small business owners can retain customers, increase loyalty, and build experiences that keep customers & patients coming back for more. Chip and Joanna's Business Growth keynote will cover their journey of expanding their once-tiny home decor business into a national home and lifestyle brand-turned-empire, and how they've managed to cultivate a loyal customer base along the way.
For Chip and Joanna, what started as a standalone home decor shop in 2003 has since evolved into a nationally-renowned brand spanning retail, design, hospitality, media and more, with national partnerships with brands like Target, Discovery, Inc. and Anthropologie, to name a few.
The Business Growth Summit speaker lineup brings together a full slate of experts at customer retention. Speakers include:
Rick Hansen | VP of Customer Success at Weave
Mara Shorr | Partner of Shorr Solutions, a national award-winning medical practice consulting firm
Peter Cass | Managing Partner at Practice Compliance Solutions
Rick DeBowes | Healthcare practice management expert
Debbie Boone | President of a vet consulting company
And more to be announced soon.
The two-hour event will take place online on September 15 at noon EST and is free for all attendees. Select recordings will be available on-demand to registered attendees after the event. To register and learn more about event topics, visit businessgrowthsummit.com.
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/
