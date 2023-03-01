More than 400 Utah design and landscaping experts will be on site
SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass opens its doors on Friday, March 10, 2023 and continues through Sunday, March 12 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This spring, the Home Show team welcomes Christopher Knight, star of ABC's "The Brady Bunch" and HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation."
Christopher Knight met life as a child actor, starring as "Peter Brady" in the immortal American classic TV show "The Brady Bunch." A reluctant icon, Christopher has focused his adult years on interests beyond the entertainment industry. Most recently his line of online home furnishings called Christopher Knight Home has skyrocketed to an astounding success, quickly landing in homes of millions. Knight will be on the Garden Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m., to share home renovation and design tips, talk about his television career and answer questions.
For those Home + Garden Show guests that want to learn more about how to create an outdoor oasis or the ultimate yard, we've teamed up with some of Utah's premier landscaping and gardening experts to share the newest tips and trends on the Garden Stage. Experts such as James Batton The Arborist, Cynthia Bee and Nikki Wyman, to name a few, will be on the Garden Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.
Additionally, Home Show visitors can explore the Design Stage and receive personalized advice on interior and exterior design, as well as learn how to choose the best contractor for any project. Moreover, there will be hundreds of home show booths available to explore throughout the weekend.
The Home + Garden Show provides plenty of free parking and is offering free valet parking—first come, first serve— at the Mountain America Expo Center on Saturday only.
The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass
Dates:
Friday, March 10, 2023: Noon–10:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 11, 2023: 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 12, 2023: 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070
Admission:
Adults (Door): $13.00
Adults (Online): $11.00*
Senior 55+ (Door & Online): $9.00
Children Ages 12 & under: FREE
*Discounted advance price available through March 9, 2023
Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 10, 2023.
