OREM, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Orem announced it has joined the Utah Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. Bidnet Direct's Utah Purchasing Group connects multiple participating agencies from across Utah. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. The City of Orem invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/utah/orem.


