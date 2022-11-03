The City of Orem announced it has joined the Utah Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system.
OREM, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Orem announced it has joined the Utah Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. Bidnet Direct's Utah Purchasing Group connects multiple participating agencies from across Utah. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. The City of Orem invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/utah/orem.
The City of Orem joined the purchasing group in September. The City of Orem will utilize the system to streamline their purchasing process including bid distribution, bid management, and vendor relations. The Utah Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.
"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about our bid opportunities and the procurement process to our vendors. By becoming a part of the Utah Purchasing Group, we can provide all the important and necessary information instantly to our vendors, everything they need is in one spot and they don't need to contact us to find out details, they can log in and view everything in real time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Trevor Bell, Procurement & Budget Manager of the City of Orem.
As a participating agency of the Utah Purchasing Group, it allows the City of Orem to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the Utah Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with the City of Orem can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/utah/orem. The City of Orem encourages all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Utah Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.
With one click, the City of Orem can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The City of Orem also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Utah Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.
Vendors may register on the Utah Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/utah/orem. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local Utah government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Utah Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the City of Orem:
The City of Orem was incorporated in 1919. The high point in the City is 5,232 feet above sea level (upper water tank). The low point is 4,494 feet above sea level (Spring Water Park). The elevation at State Street and Center Street is 4,771.7 feet above sea level. The City is 18.24 square miles (or 11,674 acres).
There are 20 public schools in the City: 3 High Schools; 3 Junior High Schools; 14 Elementary Schools.
Orem is home to Utah Valley University, the largest public university in the state of Utah.
About Bidnet Direct:
Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Utah Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
