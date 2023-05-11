Citywide logo

SANDY, Utah, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citywide Home Loans, a rapidly growing national lender powered by the financial stability and innovative technology of Guaranteed Rate Companies, today announced a revolutionary Charter Branch Model that lifts the veil of traditional branch partnerships to deliver a higher level of transparency for entrepreneurial mortgage lenders to innovate, grow and manage their businesses locally. The Utah-based firm, founded in 1998, has steadily expanded to 55 offices in 36 states.


