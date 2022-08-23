Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CSE's new supplements boost energy and hydration with four mouthwatering flavors

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Simple Eats, the trusted health brand that elevates lives through food and fitness, announced today the launch of two delicious new supplements: ENERGY and HYDRATE. Supercharge your workout with natural caffeine from ENERGY and grab an H2O boost with natural electrolytes and trace minerals from HYDRATE. Both come in four mouthwatering flavors: Coconut Lime, Sour Cherry, Strawberry Watermelon, and Sweet Kiwi.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you