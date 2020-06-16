SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK), a diversified software and services company today announced the release of improved features and an optimized user interface to its proprietary energy analytics software. The update provides a new look and feel as well as many improved sales-related features to its Microgrid Value Stream Optimizer (mVSO) Software as a Service (SaaS) energy modeling platform. mVSO is used by microgrid developers to efficiently create money saving energy proposals for their client projects.
mVSO's user interface has been refreshed and reorganized to reflect updated branding and its forward-looking approach to improve the user's flow through the application. The process of creating a new project for analysis has been streamlined with a step-by-step wizard, as well as the ability to set your project's location either by physical address or by geographic coordinates.
An example screen shot of mVSO's New Project Wizard:
The ability for energy professionals to use the Software to share the modeled results with their end-customers and track sale's engagement has been greatly expanded. Users can share detailed reports and analysis with multiple parties directly through the mVSO platform. Subsequently, all customer activity and interaction with these reports are tracked and users are notified when an interested party has interacted with the proposal. mVSO now enables the generation of a sharp, effective project proposal with a single click. The proposal is designed to provide all of the salient information an end-customer needs to make an informed buying decision.
Amanda Kabak, CleanSpark's CTO and Principal Software Architect stated, "Our mission for mVSO is to provide distributed energy and microgrid developers an easy and effective way to educate their end customer on the full benefit of a proposed project. The recent upgrades and improvements we've made to the software are specifically geared to that end. The ability to share reports with any number of parties, the capability to download an effective proposal, and the increased visibility into customer interaction with these artifacts will undoubtedly help drive sales for our users."
An example of mVSO's Redesigned Project View:
Ms. Kabak continued, "mVSO's unique optimization approach is both powerful and, now, even easier to use. The new project wizard guides users through the creation of a project and the analysis of various scenarios to derive the optimal combination of equipment based on a project's location, utility interconnection, and energy use profile to achieve the highest ROI. Kabak added, "The ability for our users to advance a project from proposal to contract by leveraging detailed results provided by our software in just a few clicks and with minimal friction has always been the driving force behind mVSO's design."
mVSO's proposal template highlights project financials and detailed operations:
Zach Bradford, CleanSpark's CEO added, "These improvements are meaningful to all CleanSpark stakeholders, not only due to the added functionality and ease of use, but also because we expect these features to lead directly to additional mVSO subscriptions. As mVSO expands its market share, we expect the resulting 'pull-through' sales of our mPulse software and controls platform to increase. In conjunction with this new update, the company has launched a new marketing campaign focused on energy developers and we are optimistic about the expected results.
Parties interested in CleanSpark's mVSO Software platform are encouraged to visit the company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/mvso-info or contact the company directly at info@cleanspark.com.
About CleanSpark:
CleanSpark a software and services company which offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.
Forward-Looking Statements:
CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the fitness of the product for a particular application or market, the ability of our software to produce the expected energy benefits, expectations of future growth of CleanSpark may not be realized, timing of deliveries, ongoing demand for our software products, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
