Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner)

Impartner Custom Objects positions the company's PRM as the must-have partnership management platform, enabling all the functionality needed for the PRM system to control and be the system of record for all indirect revenue activities and programs

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today reduced weeks of PRM customization down to a few clicks with Impartner Custom Objects. This new capability creates code-free data customization for each company's unique channel business cases. Click, Click Customized…Impartner PRM can now be the platform for all indirect channel programs and activities without any customization.


