GUIDEcx announces Peter Basile as new CMO. Basile brings extensive experience and knowledge in the tech industry to the organization.
LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx®, the leader in client onboarding software, has announced the appointment of Peter Basile as the Chief Marketing Officer. The role will see Basile managing the global brand both on the corporate and product level, as well as, managing revenue marketing, coordinating communications, and driving digital marketing.
With over 20 years experience in leading sales and marketing roles, Peter brings deep GTM experience in B2B SaaS offerings to GUIDEcx. Most recently, Peter led global marketing efforts for Threat Stack to a successful acquisition by F5 as part of their Cybersecurity practice. Peter has also led global marketing efforts at Tempo Software, Applause, Salary.com and Lionbridge's Global Software Products division. Peter has led corporate marketing and branding thru IPO, VC funding, PE and strategic acquisitions bringing senior management experience that supports organizations throughout their growth stage.
"I am so excited to be able to join GUIDEcx as they accelerate into the high growth phase," said Basile. "I was extremely impressed with the leadership team led by Peter Ord and Todd White, the quality of the product and knew this was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. As a veteran of the SaaS space I can say without a doubt that the GUIDEcx solution to managing customer onboarding is best-in-class. I can't wait to leverage my experience helping a variety of organizations scale their business with a company that is already leading the customer onboarding category."
Basile joins GUIDEcx as they continue their assertive momentum in leading the industry in customer onboarding. GUIDEcx continues its plan to double its workforce by the end of this year as part of the goal for their $25 million Series B round of financing.
"I couldn't be more excited to add another Peter to the mix," says Peter Ord, CEO. "Through my reference checks, I continued to hear over and over that Peter Basile was a multiplier of people who makes everyone around him better. Our future is brighter with Peter Basile on our team!"
To learn more about GUIDEcx and its offerings for your customer onboarding processes, schedule a free demo. To interview Peter, you can contact camende@guidecx.com for more information.
About GUIDEcx.
GUIDEcx® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project — internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more — through the portal, email or mobile app. GUIDEcx® helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers.