GUIDEcx announces Peter Basile as new CMO. Basile brings extensive experience and knowledge in the tech industry to the organization.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GUIDEcx®, the leader in client onboarding software, has announced the appointment of Peter Basile as the Chief Marketing Officer. The role will see Basile managing the global brand both on the corporate and product level, as well as, managing revenue marketing, coordinating communications, and driving digital marketing.

