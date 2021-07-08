LEHI, Utah, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Clientbook, the leader in retail clienteling technology, announced a new strategic funding round of $4.5 million. The round was led by Aries Capital Partners with support from Clientbook's current investors Kickstart Fund and Florida Funders.
This funding round comes following Clientbook's triple digit year-over-year growth. "Despite the challenges presented to everyone in 2020, Clientbook actually grew and helped our retail customers to build even stronger relationships with their clients," says Brandon Wright, CEO and co-founder of Clientbook. "This round will position us for the next growth stage of Clientbook by letting us expand our team, enter new verticals, and add some incredible new product features to the Clientbook mobile app and platform."
This investment in Clientbook will further its vision of helping retailers to build long-lasting relationships with their clients and drive repeat business, even while those customers aren't within the four walls of their stores.
Strategic investor Jason Reading, who has invested in and sold numerous businesses and served as a board advisor to a variety of portfolio companies will advise Clientbook and represent Aries Capital Partners on the Clientbook board of directors. "Investing in Clientbook was an easy decision because their platform provides incredible value to retailers, which are all eager for technology to help them drive repeat business," says Reading. "We're excited to work with the Clientbook team as they continue their exciting growth trajectory."
Florida Funders, Clientbook's seed investor, also contributed to this round. "Clientbook has done a fantastic job since we invested in them a little over a year ago," says Ryan Whittemore, Chief Investment Officer. "We see more potential growth for them in a variety of areas, so we felt it was wise to further invest in our relationship with them."
About Clientbook
Clientbook is a platform and mobile app that facilitates easy clienteling by high-ticket retail sales associates. By using Clientbook, retailers gain visibility and control over the customer experience, resulting in more store visits, better sales conversion rates, and higher average dollar sales. Clientbook also drives relationship building by keeping track of the details in a client's life so that the sales associate can focus on the relationship and give the guidance clients want. To learn more, visit: http://www.clientbook.com
About Aries Capital Partners
Aries Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The firm makes equity investments in growing companies across a variety of industries. Our investment team draws upon excellent operating and investment experience as we seek to partner with talented leaders and entrepreneurs to build successful companies. All of the capital we invest comes from within our firm, allowing us flexibility to align our interests with our partners. For more information, please visit:
About Florida Funders, LLC
Recognized as the top VC in the Southeast region by Pitchbook, Florida Funders is a hybrid of a venture capital fund and an angel investor network that discovers, funds, and builds early-stage technology companies in Florida and beyond. In order for Florida to evolve from the Sunshine State to the Startup State, we ensure there is as little friction as possible in the ecosystem, that investors have access to meaningful deal flow, and entrepreneurs have access to a wide range of accredited investors, capital, and experience. Florida Funders educates our community of investors, provides transparency during the funding process, fosters communication across the ecosystem, and empowers the strategic relationships that drive investments. Our team is composed of serial entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and experienced angel investors singularly focused on uncovering Florida's next breakout technology companies. To learn more, visit: http://www.floridafunders.com.
Kickstart Fund
Kickstart Fund is a seed-stage venture capital firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Kickstart's mission is to help build great companies in the Wild West by backing the boldest entrepreneurs with capital, community, and expertise for the journey. Since raising its first fund in 2008, Kickstart has invested in more than 100 companies. For more information, visit http://www.kickstartfund.com.
