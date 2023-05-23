Support Local Journalism

ClientSuccess launches SmartCS™, its groundbreaking AI-driven solution designed to empower customer success managers and executives with data-driven insights, optimized workflows, prescriptive recommendations, and intelligent actions.

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClientSuccess, a leading customer success software provider, has announced the launch of SmartCS™, its groundbreaking AI-driven solution designed to empower customer success managers and executives with data-driven insights, optimized workflows, prescriptive recommendations, and intelligent actions. ClientSuccess has released its first set of powerful capabilities, powered by SmartCS, to customers worldwide who are taking advantage of its innovative AI-powered features to include:


