Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Financial Reports – Clifton Mining has released its audited financial statements for 2022, which have been filed with the OTC Markets and so the information should be updated on their website shortly. The release of the audited statement was delayed because it was determined at the time the statements were ready for issuance, that the Company's holdings in Desert Hawk Gold Corp. required a valuation. Desert Hawk had not had a stock sale since 2020 and so the alternative was to either write the investment down to zero or get an valuation done. Management determined that the valuation was the appropriate action to determine the representative value. Time was required to contract with a Valuation company and for them to prepare the valuation. As noted in the audited report dated May 9, 2023, the investment was valued at $0.28 per share or $1,627,031 requiring a write-down of $4,183,794. We encourage anyone interested to read the full 2022 audited financial report now being updated to the Company's website. 

Notice of March 2023 Distribution – American Silver, LLC declared a $0.05 per share distribution, which totaled $76,250 distributed to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. For more information about the American Silver, LLC companies and products, please see the following websites: https://silverbiotics.com/, www.ablmedical.com, and https://ablmfg.com/.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.