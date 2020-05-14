SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical study conducted by renowned brain health and cognitive performance expert Dr. Talitha Best of Central Queensland University has found that USANA® CopaPrime+ supports three cognitive measures—working memory and accuracy, attention speed and response time, and brain efficiency—only 45 minutes after participants took a single dose. The study was done in collaboration with Deakin University in Australia and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.*
Powered by USANA's InCelligence Technology and created with a dual approach to cognitive support, CopaPrime+ assists in mental performance such as focus, alertness, memory, and learning processes, along with brain health and healthy aging.*
For more information about USANA's CopaPrime+ supplement and this study, visit Ask the Scientists.
"Scientifically-validated nootropics are rare and in huge demand globally," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "The positive results of this study are the culmination of years of hard work put in by USANA's R&D team to formulate CopaPrime+. We set out to create a cognitive support supplement to assist in several areas of mental performance, and we've succeed in doing just that. I would also like to thank those at Central Queensland University, Deakin University, and Nanyang Technological University who did an outstanding job conducting this study."*
The double-blind, placebo-controlled study focused on the effectiveness of a combined formula nootropic on healthy brain function. CopaPrime+ uses three powerful, naturally derived nootropics—coffee fruit extract, bacopa monnieri, American ginseng—making it perfect for the study.
Forty healthy participants were enrolled in the study and randomized into a treatment or control group. Each completed a variety of tests to establish a baseline prior to taking two tablets of CopaPrime+. While performing the initial tests, images were taken of the activity in their prefrontal cortex—the part of the brain used for complex cognitive behavior and decision making. Then 45 minutes later, participants retook the tests with concurrent brain imaging.
"The CopaPrime+ study found participants who took the supplement had significant differences in working memory and accuracy, speed of attention and response time, and brain efficiency over those who were given the placebo," says Dr. Rolando Maddela, USANA's executive director of global health education and nutrition research. "We are very pleased with the results, as it reaffirms our decision to formulate CopaPrime+ with three nootropics, American ginseng, bacopa monnieri, and coffee-fruit extract. The pilot study of acute effects will be followed by a longer intake study."
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About USANA
USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.
