 By Bluewind Medical, American Urological Association (AUA) 2023 Annual Meeting

  • OASIS study achieves primary and secondary endpoints, safely mitigating the debilitating effects of urgency urinary incontinence
  • Study results show that 78% of those implanted and 82% of patients completing the study achieved at least a 50% reduction in urge incontinence episodes at 12 months
  • At 12 months, 50% of the patients completing the study were 100% dry

PARK CITY, Utah, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, Ltd., the developer of a transformative implantable tibial neuromodulation therapy for Overactive Bladder (OAB), today announced results from the OASIS pivotal trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the BlueWind System in the treatment of OAB. The results were featured in the late-breaking session (LBA01-05) at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2023 Annual Meeting in Chicago on Sunday, April 30th.


