OREM, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VR Publisher Clique Games is thrilled to announce the official launch of Monkey See Monkey Doo Doo VR on AppLab, Meta Quest's platform that provides a streamlined solution to build, test, and deploy custom apps--effective January 31st, 2023. Monkey See Monkey Doo Doo, a free-to-play multiplayer VR game, where players are monkeys racing to collect bananas while trying to sabotage each other with monkey "doo doo" throws, has already created a strong community and viral awareness throughout development--generating over 5k Discord users during early-access. It was announced in early December that Clique Games had partnered with Monkey See Monkey Doo Doo and will serve as the publisher for this highly-anticipated VR title.


