In a groundbreaking move that is set to redefine cybersecurity in the web hosting arena, cloudabove, the UK's customer-centric hosting provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Monarx, the leading player in website security.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This partnership will empower cloudabove's clients with an additional layer of robust security, providing unmatched protection for their online presence. cloudabove, renowned for its commitment to customer service and transparency, has always prioritized the needs of small businesses. By integrating Monarx's top-tier security solutions, cloudabove now adds another dimension to its offering - comprehensive, state-of-the-art cybersecurity.
"Security is a non-negotiable aspect of our service," said Ryan Devonshire, CEO of cloudabove. "Partnering with Monarx enables us to deliver the most secure environment possible for our clients' online businesses. Our aim has always been to offer a hosting service that is not only reliable and affordable, but also secure and future-ready. This partnership brings us one step closer to that goal."
Monarx's unique approach to security involves detecting and blocking malicious requests, safeguarding PHP applications from potential threats. By combining this with cloudabove's existing security measures, clients can expect protection from malware, ransomware, adware, spyware, crypto jack, redirects, website defacements and prevent blacklist from search engines.
"I am delighted to partner with cloudabove, a company that shares our commitment to customer service and security. This collaboration is more than just a business alliance; it's our common vision of creating a secure Web where businesses, regardless of size, can thrive without fear. Our partnership with cloudabove is a testament to our belief that when you prioritize innovation and integrity, you can accomplish great things together."
This partnership also highlights cloudabove's dedication to continual improvement and its ability to integrate the latest technology into its services. The company's hosting infrastructure, powered by 100% renewable energy and boasting Tier III+ data centres, already sets a high standard in the industry. Now, with the integration of Monarx's security solutions, cloudabove continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable, and secure hosting services.
Monarx's revolutionary technology is consistently proven to detect & prevent more malicious activity than other tools – proactively, automatically and safely. Hosting providers around the world save more time & money with Monarx and drive extra revenue by reselling active protection to their customers.
cloudabove is a leading web hosting provider committed to delivering exceptional service and eco-friendly solutions. Offering a range of all-inclusive hosting plans tailored to various needs, from small businesses to larger, busier sites, cloudabove ensures optimal performance, security, and reliability. Their unique selling proposition lies in their commitment to sustainability, running on 100% renewable energy and planting trees for every hosting account and domain. With a strong focus on customer service, cloudabove has garnered a flawless reputation, making it a preferred choice for businesses seeking a green, reliable, and customer-centric hosting solution.
Partnering with Monarx enables us to deliver the most secure environment possible for our clients' online businesses.
