cloudabove & Monarx Partnership

 By Monarx

In a groundbreaking move that is set to redefine cybersecurity in the web hosting arena, cloudabove, the UK's customer-centric hosting provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Monarx, the leading player in website security.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This partnership will empower cloudabove's clients with an additional layer of robust security, providing unmatched protection for their online presence. cloudabove, renowned for its commitment to customer service and transparency, has always prioritized the needs of small businesses. By integrating Monarx's top-tier security solutions, cloudabove now adds another dimension to its offering - comprehensive, state-of-the-art cybersecurity.


