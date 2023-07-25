Clozd integrates with Crayon.

 By Clozd

LEHI, Utah and BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd, the leading provider of win-loss analysis technology and services along with Crayon, the premier competitive intelligence platform, announced today a new integration that automatically feeds valuable win-loss insights and buyer intelligence from Clozd directly into Crayon. For the first time, revenue teams can instantly view Clozd interviews and surveys as new insights within their Crayon feed. 


