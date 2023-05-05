By Clozd

Data analytics executive to help accelerate adoption of win-loss analysis software

LEHI, Utah, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd, a leading provider of win-loss analysis software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Libby Duane Adams to its board of directors. Adams, the co-founder and chief advocacy officer of Alteryx, brings extensive industry knowledge and experience to support Clozd's mission of helping organizations grow revenue by improving sales win rates.


