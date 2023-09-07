Clozd and Gong partner to give their customers an expanded view into what drives prospects to make purchase decisions.

 By Clozd, Gong

As part of Gong Collective, Clozd will complete the feedback loop by delivering direct buyer feedback and win-loss insights

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clozd today announced that it's partnering with Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, to help customers increase their win rates by importing Gong's customer interaction data into the Clozd Platform to help customers analyze these alongside their win-loss interviews and surveys.


