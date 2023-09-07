WW Clyde is a heavy civil construction company with a reputation for providing innovative solutions to tough projects. We were founded in Springville, Utah, in 1926 by Wilford W. Clyde, and are still locally owned and operated. With 500+ employees, WW C...

WW Clyde is a heavy civil construction company with a reputation for providing innovative solutions to tough projects. We were founded in Springville, Utah, in 1926 by Wilford W. Clyde, and are still locally owned and operated. With 500+ employees, WW Clyde is one of the largest—and most awarded—civil contractors, but we’ve built a national reputation tackling jobs throughout the Intermountain West and Southwest regions. (PRNewsfoto/WW Clyde)

OREM, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold restructure, Clyde Companies merged Colorado-based IHC Scott with legacy subsidiary WW Clyde. On October 1, 2023, all IHC Scott operations will officially become the Great Plains Division of WW Clyde. The strategic move amplifies WW Clyde's regional market presence and organizational capacity, signaling a new era of growth in Colorado and surrounding areas. 


