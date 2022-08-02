Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASA: COD), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today it will release its second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after the market close. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. Management on the call will include Dwight Egan, CEO, Brian Brown, CFO, and Andrew Benson, Head of Investor Relations.

