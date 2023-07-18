(PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

 By Co-Diagnostics, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The Company intends to use funds awarded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation toward completion of tuberculosis and HPV tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform 

SALT LAKE CITY, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced grants awarded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation related to the tuberculosis (TB) and human papillomavirus (HPV) tests on the Company's Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform.


