Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx™" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it is pleased to welcome Mark Poritz, PhD as the Company's new Chief Scientific Officer ("CSO").

Dr. Poritz is a Harvard University and UC San Francisco educated molecular biologist with more than 30 years of experience in the application of PCR and related methods to gene cloning, drug discovery, infectious disease diagnostics and aptamer selection, who has also served as a reviewer for more than 30 different NIH/NIAID study sections focusing on infectious disease diagnostics. Notably, Dr. Poritz played a key role in the growth of BioFire® Diagnostics from 2002-2018, including in the development of the FilmArray® platform, an in vitro diagnostic system that uses a syndromic approach to accurately detect and identify infectious pathogens. He also has numerous patents issued and pending in his name. Dr. Poritz has most recently served as the CSO of Idaho Molecular, the subsidiary acquired by Co-Dx at the end of 2021 and has been actively involved with the development of the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.