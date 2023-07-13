(PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it has been awarded $1.2 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as part of the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) Tech program for completion of its upcoming upper respiratory panel on the Company's Co-Dx PCR Home™ testing platform.


