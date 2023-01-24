Support Local Journalism

Designed using the Company's proprietary platform, initial test design remains effective detection tool even after three years of variants and more than 33 million sold worldwide; Company also announces participation in Life Sciences Day on the Hill on Jan 27

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, yesterday commemorated the third anniversary of the completion of the principal design work of a Co-Primers™ PCR test for what was, on January 23, 2020, still known as 2019-nCoV, or the novel coronavirus.


