SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the Company), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that OralDNA® Labs, a CLIA-certified laboratory, has recently validated a COVID-19 PCR test based on the Company's patented CoPrimer™ technology for use with saline oral rinse samples, and has notified the FDA of their intent to use the validated test in their CAP accredited high-complexity laboratory.
Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics CEO, remarked, "This validation on the OraRisk® line of salivary diagnostics showcases the versatility and flexibility of our CoPrimer platform and COVID-19 test. Saliva specimens are easily collected with a simple swish and gargle, as opposed to more invasive collection methods such as nasal swabs. We are pleased that our technology is being deployed in so many areas in the United States and countries across the world, providing the type of quality, high-throughput diagnostic solutions that many experts agree is the most important step to curbing the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives."
The Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test is currently available to all clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), and is authorized to be used for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
OralDNA® Labs' original release may be found here.
