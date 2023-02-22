Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it has commenced clinical evaluations for its at-home and point-of-care Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and initial COVID-19 test, consisting of the clinical trials and analytical studies that are expected to support submissions to the United States FDA and other regulatory bodies.


