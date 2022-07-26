Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be disclosing the global expansion of its OEM agreement with Bio Molecular Systems (BMS) at the Company's customer and distributor update today at AACC.

