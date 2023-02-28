Co_Diagnostics_New_Logo_v1

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the upcoming 89th annual American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) conference on February 28-March 3 in Reno, Nevada.


