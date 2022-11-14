SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth this week at the MEDICA 2022 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany from 15-17 November.
After more than 40 years, MEDICA has become the largest medical trade fair in the world, attracting thousands of exhibitors from more than 50 countries. The Company expects to use the opportunity to generate increased interest in its suite of in vitro diagnostic and research products for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, and to introduce and promote its CoPrimer™ technology and applications to a wide audience of international attendees.
Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform, are invited to visit Booth 3D15.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.
