Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

 By Co-Diagnostics

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or Co-Dx), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the upcoming Medical Fair Asia 2022 trade show held August 31-September 2 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you