SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in-person on September 12-14 in New York City, New York.

