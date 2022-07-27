Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be attending and speaking at the Yale School of Public Health SalivaDirect™ Conference held July 28-29 in Chicago, Il.

