SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coalatree, makers of eco-friendly outdoor apparel and gear, has been selected as one of Utah's 100 Fastest Growing Companies by MountainWest Capital Network. Coalatree was number 55 on the list of businesses ranked on a weighted average percentage and dollar growth calculation.
MountainWest Capital Network's flagship event, the Utah 100 Awards recognizes a combination of the state's 15 largest revenue, 100 fastest growing and newer emerging growth companies. More than 1,000 business leaders attended the recent awards ceremony.
As Utah's first and largest business networking organization, MountainWest Capital Network supports the entrepreneurial success of business owners and professionals. The group celebrates and recognizes achievements in the business community to foster ongoing success while educating, enlightening, and providing expertise to members to facilitate strong business relationships.
"Coalatree is excited to have received one of the Utah 100 awards," said Mountain West Capital Spokesperson. "This honor and recognition in our home state means a tremendous amount to our team as we continue to develop sustainable fashion and gear meant for outdoor lovers just like us. Whether in Utah or enjoying the natural beauty of other locations, we aim to continue to be the brand that travels with you with quality products from head to toe."
Coalatree has made a name for itself by designing premium outdoor apparel and sustainable and durable gear. With successful crowdfunding campaigns, the brand has developed a devoted following by offering items that are good for the planet and good for consumers, including its coffee collection made from recycled coffee grounds.
Coalatree designs functional, versatile, high-quality, eco-friendly products at a fair and accessible price, inspiring people to get outside and live a healthier life. Whenever possible, it uses the outdoor industry's most advanced recycled and sustainable technical fabrics in production, including organic cotton and recycled coffee grounds and is committed to strictly partnering with bluesign approved factories. Coalatree is setting an example for all apparel brands to follow.
For more information, visit https://coalatree.com.
###
About Coalatree:
Coalatree is an eco-minded clothing and gear company known for its outdoor apparel, hammocks, blankets, and bags. Whether you're summiting the tallest peaks or lounging around town with friends, their products are practical, stylish, and functional. They pride themselves on sustainable products, materials, and production.
Media Contact
Amber Masciorini, SleepyHead, 7043697319, julia@sleepyheadusa.com
SOURCE Coalatree