Customers can fund, spend and invest with everything from cash to crypto

SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a leading U.S based fintech company and cryptocurrency exchange, has added both Apple and Google pay as funding options on its iOS and Android apps. Customers utilizing the regulated exchange can now fund their accounts, access a range of free or low-cost financial services and purchase cryptocurrency with the tap of a button.


