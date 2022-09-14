Traders able to go long or short on cryptocurrency with 5X leverage
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, today announced that it will offer Margin Trading to its International customers outside of the U.S., in the Fall, through its Bermuda based subsidiary, CoinZoom Global, Ltd.
Through obtaining the Digital Asset Business license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority, CoinZoom Global Ltd. can now offer the opportunity to margin spot purchases and sales of cryptocurrency to all customers except for citizens in the following countries: Italy, France, Canada, United States, Japan, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.
For U.S.-based institutions and individuals with at least $10M in assets seeking to incorporate cryptocurrency in their investment portfolios, the Margin Trading product is available with dedicated customer service support.
CoinZoom will initially offer up to 5X leverage on BTC, BCH, ETC, and LTC, meaning a margined position can earn up to 5X more than the primary increase on the crypto the user is holding a position on, gross of fees. Traders can also leverage their gains when the market drops with short positions and only pay rollover while their trading position is open, not initially when they borrow.
"Margin Trading is a very valuable addition to a sophisticated investor's crypto strategy," said Todd Crosland, CoinZoom CEO. "It gives them strength in the market to trade in a style comfortable for their risk appetite and potentially capitalize on the price volatility associated with cryptocurrencies."
The product offers investors the flexibility to trade on their terms, allowing them to isolate their margin wallet and use innovative tools to manage their positions. Part of the product offering is a digital speed dial that provides traders the transparency on where their margin level is at all times. If the level drops too low, they will receive a notification via text.
For a powerful product like Margin Trading, CoinZoom has taken the extra steps to keep users informed throughout the trading process. The company will offer educational content and customer support to enable any customers to make an informed decision if this is the right option for them. This content will aim to empower traders to understand the terminology, process and risks.
"We believe that it's not only important to provide access to products that allow customers to invest and trade the way they want to, with features that keep them informed on their trades every step of the way, but to also ensure they understand the market and are protected by the abundant security measures and standards we have in place," added Crosland.
There is currently a waitlist to gain access to Margin Trading once it's live on the exchange in the coming months. Join the waitlist here: https://discover.coinzoom.com/margin-trading
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 200 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, sending and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited and is pending registration as a VASP in Ireland.
