Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Traders able to go long or short on cryptocurrency with 5X leverage

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, today announced that it will offer Margin Trading to its International customers outside of the U.S., in the Fall, through its Bermuda based subsidiary, CoinZoom Global, Ltd.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you