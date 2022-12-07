With regulation a hot topic for the crypto industry, CoinZoom, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
SALT LAKE CITY , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With regulation a hot topic for the crypto industry, CoinZoom, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that CoinZoom, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in their platform. It has joined a small number of crypto businesses that have pursued this exacting standard, signaling its stance that thoughtful and progressive regulation is a long-term strategy to build customer trust and adoption across crypto and blockchain technologies.
"Achieving our SOC2 accreditation in under three months could not have come at a more opportune time in our industry," said Todd Crosland, CEO and co-founder of CoinZoom. "Trust, safety and transparency have been CoinZoom core values since day one so we think of this as 'business as usual' but for crypto consumers, the companies that hold themselves to the highest standard are going to be sought out in this crypto winter. November was our highest deposit month for 2022 because our business is robustly licensed and regulated across the world so the so-called 'flight to safety' has been very real for us."
Crosland continued, "The so-called 'crypto winter' was always likely to endanger those businesses that did not have the operating safeguards and security practices in place to manage through the market downturn. While this makes for 'doom headlines,' and shakes the confidence of market spectators, it does not change the commitment of some of the world's most forward-thinking, innovative companies to unlock the exceptional potential of crypto, decentralized finance and blockchain technologies. We will continue to build products and services to enable access to fairer markets, broader wealth creation and the achievement of financial well-being for millions of people across the world."
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 200 countries, is the next-generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, sending and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited and is pending registration as a VASP in Ireland.
