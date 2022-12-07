Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With regulation a hot topic for the crypto industry, CoinZoom, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

SALT LAKE CITY , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With regulation a hot topic for the crypto industry, CoinZoom, Inc. announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that CoinZoom, Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in their platform. It has joined a small number of crypto businesses that have pursued this exacting standard, signaling its stance that thoughtful and progressive regulation is a long-term strategy to build customer trust and adoption across crypto and blockchain technologies.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.