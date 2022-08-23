Support Local Journalism

License will further exchange's mission of bringing crypto to the masses by providing a secure, compliant platform to offer additional services such as Margin Trading

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company today announced its Bermuda based subsidiary CoinZoom Global, Ltd. has been granted a license under the Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), allowing the exchange to serve as a trading platform for Non – U.S. customers outside of the U.S. seeking an avenue to trade digital assets.

