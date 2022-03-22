SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, announced today the launch of CoinZoom Cash, enabling customers to purchase Bitcoin and 40 other top cryptocurrencies with cash at a fraction of the cost of high priced, limited functionality, Bitcoin ATMs. CoinZoom is the only U.S.-based exchange to offer this service to its customers.
Through CoinZoom Cash, Customers can load cash into their CoinZoom account at the register of over 80,000 participating locations, then buy Bitcoin or 40 other coins in under 10 seconds. Customers simply go to the cashier, give them up to $500 - $999 (depending on the retailer) in cash, the cashier then scans the barcode on their CoinZoom app, and the customer's cash is instantly deposited without expensive network fees, or a 10 - 50-minute delay that is typical with a Bitcoin ATM. Coinzoom Cash is now available at brick-and-motor retailers across the U.S., including Walgreens, Duane Read, Speedway, Sheetz, Kum & Go, Travel Centers of America, Flying J, Pilot Travel Centers, Kwik Trip and Rutters. Additional stores will be added soon.
"We're the only U.S. exchange offering cash deposits to our customers," said CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland. "Bitcoin ATMs charge astronomical fees and can take up to an hour to move your funds. We're offering a quick, seamless experience with significantly lower fees."
Eventually, CoinZoom users will also be able to utilize CoinZoom Cash to withdraw cash from their account using the same straightforward process at one of the participating retailers. This feature is coming soon.
"CoinZoom Cash is just another way we're making it simple for users to fully embrace crypto. There's no platform that makes it easier to invest, earn interest or spend your crypto," added Crosland.
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 192 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 28 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.
