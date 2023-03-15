Support Local Journalism

The successful audit solidifies that the company's security systems are "best in class" and operating effectively over time

SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, Inc. announced today that it has completed the SOC2 Type II audit in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The company recently obtained the SOC2 Type I accreditation in under three months, certifying that it provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in its platform. The successful Type II audit confirms that the company's "best in class" security systems are operating effectively over time. This is an important verification for partnerships, enterprise customers and consumers alike who can trust that the everyday operations concerning the security of customer data are robust and reliable.


