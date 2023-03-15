The successful audit solidifies that the company's security systems are "best in class" and operating effectively over time
SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoinZoom, Inc. announced today that it has completed the SOC2 Type II audit in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The company recently obtained the SOC2 Type I accreditation in under three months, certifying that it provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in its platform. The successful Type II audit confirms that the company's "best in class" security systems are operating effectively over time. This is an important verification for partnerships, enterprise customers and consumers alike who can trust that the everyday operations concerning the security of customer data are robust and reliable.
"When we're seeing the type of market volatility that we're seeing today, companies that hold themselves to the highest standards, day in and day out, are going to be the best defense for customers," said Todd Crosland, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinZoom. "Providing our customers and partners with a stable, secure platform has been our top priority since the company's inception, and we're proud to demonstrate that through SOC2 Type II, which is recognized as the gold standard of security."
The SOC2 Type II audit tests an organization's security measures over a period of time, ensuring they are functioning consistently as intended.
Crosland continued, "CoinZoom customers and partners can rest-assured knowing that we are committed to safeguarding their personal data and funds. We recognize the importance of trust, safety and transparency when it comes to providing services to people who are seeking alternative digital banking solutions. Adoption of blockchain technologies to deliver fairer and more affordable financial services is a long game – and we are building a company that customers can trust for a lifetime of managing and moving money in all its forms."
About CoinZoom
CoinZoom, with customers in 200 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, sending and spending Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 top digital currencies. CoinZoom's premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe. CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited and is pending registration as a VASP in Ireland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.