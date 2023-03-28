Consensus

Consensus

 By Consensus

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Consensus. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"How we get where we are going has always been as important to me as where we end up," says Garin Hess, Founder and CEO. "I'm a firm believer that your work experience either takes something emotionally from you or gives back to you. I've always worked to make Consensus a place where our team members can be stretched and challenged, but in a way that ultimately adds energy and enthusiasm to their lives rather than the soul-sucking experience that work is at a lot of places. In the end, it's about the wonderful people who have joined in that effort that make Consensus such a rewarding place to work today. So, I'm really happy to hear that Consensus received this certification."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.