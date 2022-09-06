Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus announced today the release of its newly redesigned interactive video demo player. As part of their Series B funding round announcement in January, Consensus built a world-class product design team to evolve their proven technology by creating product experiences that make B2B buying simple, pleasant and fast. The new demo player is the first major development to be released by that team. The demo player experience is specifically intended to make it easier for companies to scale Presales, automate repetitive introductory product demos, and embrace the buyer enablement movement.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you