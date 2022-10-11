Consensus

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus announced today the launch of their Interactive Product Tours. This module inside of their leading demo automation platform (DAP) helps companies rapidly produce product tours as part of the interactive demo experience. The result is a buying experience that combines visual and tactile mediums to increase engagement and accelerates the buyer's journey.

"The potential with Tours is amazing," said Eric Harvey, a Global Program Director at a top multinational software company. "Encouraging teams to set up a customer-centric approach to demoing can radically change a video demo from being a potentially cold, technology-driven experience into one that feels human-led and inviting."

