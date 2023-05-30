...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is forecast to return to the Logan River near Logan
beginning as early as Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 5.05 feet (1417 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will rise to near flood stage Tuesday
morning, crest near 5.3 feet (1619 CFS) Wednesday morning,
and fall below flood stage Friday afternoon before
oscillating just below flood stage through Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Consensus and Salesloft integrate demo automation to upgrade sales engagement best practices
LEHI, Utah, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leading intelligent demo automation platform, announced today its product integration with Salesloft, provider of the leading sales engagement platform. The integration of these two category leaders enables Presales and Sales teams to deliver authentic content buyers crave earlier in the sales cycle. Salesloft users can now embed Consensus Interactive Video Demos and Interactive Product Tours into Cadences, Emails, Templates, and Snippets then analyze prospect engagement based on views, shares, and role-based preferences in order to guide stakeholders through accelerated buyer journeys.
"Successful sellers need to think of themselves as 'buyer coaches,'" said Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus. "Leveraging Salesloft and Consensus together will help sellers unleash the power of product demos at all stages of the buyer's journey and delight buying stakeholders every step of the way."
