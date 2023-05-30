Consensus and Salesloft integrate demo automation to upgrade sales engagement best practices

Consensus and Salesloft integrate demo automation to upgrade sales engagement best practices

 By Consensus

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LEHI, Utah, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus, the leading intelligent demo automation platform, announced today its product integration with Salesloft, provider of the leading sales engagement platform. The integration of these two category leaders enables Presales and Sales teams to deliver authentic content buyers crave earlier in the sales cycle. Salesloft users can now embed Consensus Interactive Video Demos and Interactive Product Tours into Cadences, Emails, Templates, and Snippets then analyze prospect engagement based on views, shares, and role-based preferences in order to guide stakeholders through accelerated buyer journeys.

"Successful sellers need to think of themselves as 'buyer coaches,'" said Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus. "Leveraging Salesloft and Consensus together will help sellers unleash the power of product demos at all stages of the buyer's journey and delight buying stakeholders every step of the way."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.